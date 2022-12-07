Piplani rape incident: Family takes 15-week daughter back home without MTP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Father of pregnant 14-year-old rape victim has got her discharged from JP hospital alleging that the doctors were not performing medical termination of pregnancy (MTP), said the officials here on Wednesday. The teenage girl is 15-week pregnant and was admitted to hospital for MTP.

On November 13, the girl’s family parents had filed a complaint with Piplani police alleging their 14-year-daughter was sexually assaulted by some unidentified person and the girl was 14-week pregnant.

Recently, the minor’s father had filed a complaint on the CM Helpline, stating that the doctors at JP Hospital were not conducting MTP of the girl. However, he did not get any response.

On Wednesday, the father appeared before the childline and child welfare committee (CWC) blaming the doctors and administrative agencies for not coming to his aid.

The director of the childline Archana Sahay told Free Press that the man was adamant to get the discharge of his daughter from hospital and on Wednesday he took the minor back home.

The doctors, however, claimed that the girl (victim) was not supporting them in terminating her pregnancy. The girl, who is mentally disturbed, was not taking any command of the doctors.

The doctors said they had also asked the family to take the girl to Hamidia hospital for better treatment, but they refused.

Earlier, the victim’s parents were against terminating the pregnancy as they wanted to hand over the child to their childless relative.

After counselling, the parents agreed to get the pregnancy terminated as the girl's health was deteriorating. The doctors were monitoring the girl’s health and several tests were run on her.

Sources said that as the days are passing, the girl’s pregnancy related complications are increasing and the doctors are concerned about it.