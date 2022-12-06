Bhopal: Grievances not redressed, say residents following decentralisation of BMC working

BMC office, ISBT | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The decentralisation of Bhopal Municipal Corporation working has posed problems for residents as officials are seldom available to hear their problems. As a result, they run from pillar to post to get their problems solved.

Earlier, Sadar Manzil (old city) was headquarters of BMC where its officials had chambers. It was convenient for people to meet officials at one place.

The BMC headquarters then was shifted from Old City to New Bhopal. It was again shifted to ISBT where BMC holds its council meetings, at present. In zones too, BMC officials have their chambers.

In Sadar Manzil area, BMC has a building where offices of health and building permission are housed.

‘There is problem’

BMC chairman Kishan Suryavanshi said, “BMC administration has a plan for constructing head office building at Tulsi Nagar. It will be in front of St Mary School. This will solve the problem. It is true that people are facing lot of problems as officials are not easily available for them. ”

No time limit

Leader of Opposition Shabista Zaki said, “No time limit has been set for construction of BMC headquarters at Tulsi Nagar. BMC does not have fund for it. It is a long-term planning. Till then, people have no option but to face difficulties.”

Same time, many offices

Social activist Uma Shankar Tiwari said, “Timing of public hearings is same at all offices but offices are many and are located at different places. So, it is not possible for common men to approach all offices to seek solution to problems. Corporators, officials have vehicles but common people who use public transport find it difficult to meet BMC officials. Latter don’t respond to phone calls.”