Pig menace in Bhopal: One-year-old girl attacked in Berasia

Represenative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A pig attacked a one-year-old girl Berasia on Monday. The incident took place when the girl was playing outside the house on Monday morning. The pig attacked the girl and started dragging her away. The relatives and neighbours rushed to save the girl child. The girl was badly injured, according to police. Berasia police said that no one has lodged complaint so far. But it is true that pig has attacked girl.

The incident took place in ward-13 of Berasia. Vinod Sen's one year old daughter Kavya was playing outside the house. Meanwhile, a pig attacked Kavya. He started dragging the girl. Seeing this, the girl's relatives and neighbours saved her.

Kavya got badly injured. She has been taken to hospital. Pigs are a menace in many areas of Berasia. Because of this people are upset. Complaints have also been made to the municipality but the problem has not been solved.