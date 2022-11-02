Pigs eating out from dishes used to serve poor, municipal corporation terminates contract after video went viral

e-Paper Get App
The pigs are seen licking plates in front of MSJ College in Bharatpur in the video. Mother Teresa was the organisation in charge of running the aforementioned rasoi (kitchen).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Pigs eating out from dishes that are used to serve poor, municipal corporation terminates institution's contract as video went viral. |
A video of pigs licking serving dishes that are being used to provide food to poor under Rajanath Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Indira Rasoi Yojana went viral on social media. As a result, the Bharatpur Municipal Corporation terminated the institution's contract and sent a notice when the video went viral.

The programme to provide people with meals at a cheap cost of Rs 8 was introduced by the chief minister of Rajasthan. With a budget of Rs 100 crore, 25 Indira Rasoi were made operational as part of the programme.

Unhygienic, disgusting and humiliating

Former congress spokeperson and BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala tweeted a video mentioning it is not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating.

He said, "A video from Bharatpur In Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress’ schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must."

