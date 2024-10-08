Photos Of Drug Haul Case Accused With Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Goes Viral | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A photograph of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, with Harish Anjana who was arrested in connection with Rs 1,814 crore drugs trafficking case, has heated up political climate in the state.

Several photographs of Devda with Anjana went viral on social media. Besides Devda, Anjana’s photographs with MP of Mandsaur Sudhir Gupta have also gone public.

Devda, however, said neither he nor the BJP had any connection with the accused.

As he is in public life, many people take photographs with him, Devda further said, adding that such photographs will not save the accused.

Stern action will be taken against the accused, he said, adding that the Congress should look at its own shortcomings.

On the other hand, MPCC president Jitu Patwari demanded Devda’s resignation.

He said the name of Devda and that of the BJP were connected with the accused. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take action in this connection, Patwari said.

Defending Devda, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the photograph of Bhupendra Hudda went viral with master mind of Rs 5,600-crore drug business in Delhi, Subhash Goyal.

According to Sharma, Hudda said many people took photographs with politicians.

If there is a photograph of an accused with Devda, it does not mean he had any connection with the culprit, Sharma said, adding that the Congress is weakening morale of the police.

