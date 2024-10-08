Congress Demands Deputy CM Jagdish Devda's Resignation; Cites His Links With Drug Factory Operators | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party on Monday sought resignation of deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda claiming he was close to an arrested accused in the case related to seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore by Gujarat ATS and NCB from a factory in Bhopal. Addressing a press conference, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, while waving pictures of Aanjana with Devda, said," We demand resignation of deputy chief minister.

This man held in the drug case was close to Devda. In his social media profile, he has put up 500 videos and pictures of himself with the deputy chief minister. He is a member of (Bharatiya Janata) Yuva Morcha. I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MP CM Mohan Yadav if they well seek resignation of Devda," Patwari said.

Patwari further alleged, “The minister and officials are involved in the irregularities”. He also lashed out at Madhya Pradesh police and said, “Gujarat ATS was in MP for past two months to my knowledge, but they did not take any support of the state police because they knew that information could be leaked”.

After playing a recent speech of PM Modi in neighbouring Maharashtra in which he accused the Congress of having leaders linked to drug business, a reference to haul in Delhi, Patwari said a massive contraband racket flourished under the nose of BJP, which had been in power in MP for more than two decades.