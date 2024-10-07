₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Drugs Were Manufactured Under The Garb Of Soap-Making Factory

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after mephedrone (MD) drugs valued at Rs 1,814 crore were seized from a factory in Bagroda, the Bhopal police have revealed shocking details in the case. After the arrest of two accused, the police have been delving into their connections with the local drug peddlers.

DCP (Zone-2) Sanjay Kumar Agrawal told Free Press that the accused duo, Amit Prakash Chaturvedi and Sanyal Bane, had been manufacturing the drugs under the garb of a soap-making factory.

The unit located in Barkoda Industrial Enclave, around 10 km from Bhopal, was rented out to a third person—Chaturvedi—one of the accused arrested following the raid on Saturday.

Local connection to be ascertained: ACP

Misrod ACP Rajneesh Kashyap Kaul told Free Press that as of now, no reports of the two accused having contacts with the local drug peddlers has come to light. He went on to say that the drugs manufactured at the factory were stored there itself, and not transported/trafficked anywhere else. Apart from Bhopal, the connection of the two with any other drug peddlers across the state has also not been reported till now, the officer said.

Drug manufacturing reported for the first time in city: Additional DCP (Crime)

Speaking to Free Press, Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan said it is for the first time that manufacturing of drugs has been reported in the city. The officer, however, acknowledged that the trafficking and smuggling of drugs is a thing in Bhopal, but production of recreational drugs has been reported for the first time on Sunday.

Teams to inspect industrial areas: Bhopal CP

Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayanachari Mishra, told Free Press that the malpractice went under-reported for a long time, as the police cannot raid/inspect any industrial area until they receive a credible tip-off about any listed criminal engaging in suspicious activities there. After the Gujarat ATS and the NCB arrived at the factory and informed the local police, the Katara Hills police and other senior police officials rushed there, said the CP.

Almost 20 police teams have been constituted, which shall conduct an inspection of all the industrial areas in Bhopal, including in Govindpura, Katara Hills, and the industries located in Ashoka Garden area of the city.

MPIDC to cancel the lease of factory; Owner rented out the factory without informing the corporation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) is all set to cancel the lease of the industry from where drugs worth Rs 1,814 crore was seized, on Sunday, during a joint operation carried out by Gujarat ATS and NCB Delhi with the help of state police.

A senior officer of MPIDC said that the owner of the industry S K Singh had not informed the corporation that he had rented out the factory to some other person. What is interesting is that he had deposited the lease amount of the entire year in his own name. “ We are going to cancel the lease of the industry,” he said.

Sources in the MPIDC said land for industry was allotted in 2018 on the recommendation of the MSME department. When the construction was not started then MPIDC had sent a notice in 2020. The factory was constructed in 2022. The owner of the industry had then rented it out but did not inform the MPIDC about the same, making it a strong point for the corporation to cancel the land lease.