People's victory in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Kamal Nath resignation

BHOPAL: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation as people's victory in Madhya Pradesh. The former Congress MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, said he has always believed that politics should be a medium of serving people. "However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path," Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added. Earlier, tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. Kamal Nath, in his resignation letter, states that "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles.