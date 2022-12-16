Pathaan row: Public should not be silent until people who became Shahenshah of Mumbai with tickets bought by Hindus start begging at chowpatty, says Bajrang Dal leader

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the row over Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie, the National convenor of Bajrang Dal Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya has jumped into the controversy and said that the public should not be silent until people who became Shahenshah of Mumbai with tickets bought by Hindus, start begging at Chowpatty.

Pawaiya, while speaking with media about the row over Pathaan movie, said, "Pathaan movie is the part of attempts being made to destroy Hindu faith and undermine country’s self-respect." He also welcomed the confessions of home minister and MP government.

“I invocate Hindu society from my heart. And the right answer should be given through boycott. Such movies should be dismissed," he said.

“Public should not be silence until people who became Shahenshah of Mumbai with tickets bought by Hindus, start begging at chowpatty,” he added.

The song titled 'Besharam Rang' was dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. While several people liked the peppy track, some also found 'Besharam Rang' objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes.

On Wednesday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to a song in the movie.

Mishra told mediapersons, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset." Mishra's statement came two days after the makers of 'Pathaan' dropped the song 'Besharam Rang'. The song features the film's female lead Deepika Padukone opposite the protagonist, played by SRK.

A slew of activists in Indore even staged a protest against the Pathaan movie and Besharam Rang song and set effigies of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire.

In Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, ruled by the BJP, its leaders have threatened to have the movie banned.