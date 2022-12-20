Pathaan controversy: 'Such talks are meant to divert attention from the real issues and rights of Bahujans', says Bhim Army chief

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Speaking on the controversy and subsequent demand to boycott the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan’, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Tuesday that such controversies do not concern the SC/ST community.

He further added that such talks are meant just to divert attention from the real issues and rights of ‘Bahujans’ and thus, Bhim Army does not take any stand on the issue.

The Bhim Army president was in Gwalior on Tuesday to address a rally. Azad received a warm welcome at the Jabalpur station by his supporters.

'Bhim Army will participate with full strength'

While BJP and Congress are trying their best to win the votes of the scheduled castes and scheduled tribe in the next year's assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, there concerns have now increased with the entry of Bhim Army in the election field.

Talking to the media persons, Chandrashekhar Azad said that in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Bhim Army will participate with full strength and will raise the issues of ‘Bahujan Samaj’.