Panna: Diamond found by tribal woman in jungle fetches over Rs 13 lakh in auction

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven diamonds were sold for Rs 49,37,834 on the second day of diamond auction held at Panna collectorate on Wednesday, diamond examiner at Panna Diamond Office Anupam Singh told Free Press.

The diamond found by tribal woman Genda Bai also went under the hammer and fetched Rs 13, 43, 340. Genda Bai had stumbled upon the precious stone while picking up firewood in jungle in Panna district.

During auction on Wednesday, 69 diamonds that weighed 126.76 carat were displayed. Of them, seven diamonds were purchased by the bidders.

Thursday is the last of the auction. The total weight of all seven diamonds sold on Wednesday was 23.43 carat. The heaviest diamond sold on Wednesday weighed 6.81 carat, which fetched Rs 25,94, 610.

In all, 19 diamonds were sold in auction on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, 12 diamonds weighing 14.70 carat were sold for Rs 24,07,526.

After Thursday, remaining diamonds will be auctioned after two months. The weight of diamonds auctioned on Wednesday was 2.32 carat, 5.47 carat, 6.81 carat, 4.39 carat, 0.57 cent, 0.54 cent, 3.33 carat. The diamond weighing 0.57 cent fetched Rs 5,130.