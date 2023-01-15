Overheard in Bhopal: Dispute crops up while efforts are on for posting

Soured relations

The relationship between the collector and the commissioner of the municipal corporation of an important district has soared. The collector wants to shift the commissioner of the civic body, who has been in the district for a long time, to somewhere else. A group of politicians is backing collector Sahib in his efforts to get it done. These people want the municipal commissioner to be shifted to some other place. Those who are close to the collector have begun to make efforts for it. There were some irregularities at a recently held event. The municipal commissioner incurred the ire of the state administration for it. The Central Government also took an exception to the lapses. Ergo, there are efforts to single out the commissioner of the civic body for the slip-ups. On the other hand, the commissioner is lobbying for something else: she wants to go to some important district as collector. Now, it is to be seen whether she is removed, because the government is angry with her or she can become collector on her own.

Stooping so low

An additional chief secretary has stooped so low as to shake down everyone for a bribe even for petty work. The people in the corridors of power are discussing it. He also extracts brass from those who work under him. He recently took Rs 5,000 from an employee. The personal assistant of the officer demands rhino to get any work done. The department is earning a bad name for it. The department, where the Sahib is posted, purchases only a few items. However small the buys are, the ACS takes commission. There are tattles in the corridors of power that Sahib is trying to get posting in some important department, but, because of his greed, the government keeps away from posting him in any other place.

Dispute crops up

A dispute has cropped up between a female IAS officer and the head of an organisation that has only constitutional significance. The situation has come to such a pass that the IAS officer has stopped coming to office. The organisation is small, though constitutionally important. Yet, the government departments give little weightage to it. This is the reason that the IAS officer keeps away from giving any importance to the chairman. On the other hand, the chairman wants the officer to give him importance. So, both often lock horns over office timings and over other petty issues. As the woman is very senior, she works on her own and fixes office timings according to her wishes. The chasm between them has deepened; yet, the government pays little attention to their embittered relations, since the department lacks any significance.

Keen to go to Centre

More than half a dozen women IAS officers are keen to go to the Centre on deputation. The applications of some of the officers have been rejected. And the big boss has clearly said ‘no’ to a few others. Nevertheless, a few are waiting for Sahib’s good mood to seek permission for deputation. Many times a female officer has sought permission for posting to the Centre. Similarly, the husbands of two IAS officers have been posted to the Centre. Ergo, both the female officers want to go there. As most of the female officers, wishing to go to the Centre are handling important departments, the government does not want to relieve them. Besides those female officers, some other officers are interested in going to the Centre. A few days ago, some officers got permission to leave for the Centre. Now, the government has stopped giving permission for it.

Efforts for posting

An IAS officer, who is going to be elevated to the position of secretary, is sparing no effort to get posting in an important department. Sahib had to struggle a lot during his tenure as an IAS officer. He got an important department through lobbying, but he was sent to the loop line for some reasons. Now, the Sahib is trying to woo an important leader of the Sangh to get an important department. During Congress rule, he demanded a huge amount of dough from a politician for some work. So, he is facing problems. It was heard that he had met a minister and explained his position to him, so that his problems may be worked out. His lobbying yielded results and he was almost getting an important department, but a small error came in the way. He reportedly organised some religious events to return to the mainstream of administration.

Changes ahead

There may be some changes in the posting of a few officers in the state. There are proposals to transfer a collector to a very important municipal corporation. Because of some family issues, he wants to go to the city where the municipal corporation is located. Some positions suitable for him are also lying in the municipal corporation as well as in an electricity department. He may get one of the departments. Similarly, collectors of two other districts may be changed. A collector of one of the two districts has completed three years. The government is planning to post him to some other place. The government is, however, unable to find a suitable officer who is to be sent to the district in place of the present collector. Therefore, his transfer is getting delayed. Apart from this, the government is mulling over transferring an officer from an important corporation. The administration has received some complaints about the Sahib who is heading it. So, he may be removed. As discussions are going on in the corridors of power about the shifting of these officers, all are waiting for the transfer list.

