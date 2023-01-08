Overheard in Bhopal: Long association ends

Vallabh Bhavan Bhopal. | File pic

Dinner in discussion

There are tattles in the corridors of power about a dinner recently held in the state capital. Someone very close to the former chief minister of Chhattisgarh played the host to the dinner. Though the retired officer from Chhattisgarh arranged the dinner, a former additional chief secretary (ACS) of MP played the key role in it. The retired ACS, who has recently taken over as the media adviser of the state government, invited many other officers to the dinner. And like a host, he welcomed the guests as long as the party continued. A few officers are trying to ferret out the reasons for hosting such a dinner. The retired officer from Chhattisgarh, who emceed the dinner, is working for an industrialist these days. The officer was also trying to lobby for his rehabilitation in MP after the formation of the new government. The whisperers, however, want to see what kind of lobbying the newly appointed media adviser is doing through the officer.

Long association ends

The removal of the officer-on-special duty (OSD) from the office of a Central minister has stirred up a hornet’s nest in the state. The OSD is considered close to the minister. The OSD would execute all the orders issued by the latter. Apart from that, the OSD carries weight among the supporters of the minister. They treated his actions as the minister’s nods. Nevertheless, it is yet to be learnt what were the reasons for which the OSD fell from the minister’s grace, since both were associated with each other for a long time. The OSD himself informed many people about his split-up with the minister. The Union Government keeps an eye on the ministers, as it does not want that the administration should earn a bad name. There are murmurs that a message from the higher-ups in the Central Government led to the removal of the OSD. Things have moved so fast that it also shocked the minister.

Rip-off goes on

Corruption has reached its acme in an important department of the state government. An upright female officer has been posted there as principal secretary (PS). The officer tries to show that she has taken several steps to check corruption. Yet, the real story is different. The officer seems to have surrendered to the corrupt OSD of the minister. Initially, the PS refused to follow certain orders issued by the OSD, but because of the minister’s influence, what the officer wants happens in the department. A few officers of the department made a lot of brass through transfers. Consequently, there is displeasure against the government. On the pretext of rules, the work of the legislators is put off, but that of those who come through agents is done. A huge amount of dough has been ripped off in connection with the buying of some items in the department, but everyone is keeping mum over the issue because of the minister.

Officer, contractor pal up

A department is handling an important project. A contractor associated with the project was unhappy with an officer working there. Nevertheless, the posting of a principal secretary (PS) has solved his problems. The contractor and the PS are old chums. They often get together for a drink. The PS hosts parties at his residence where the contractor is also seen. Difficulties related to a project are also discussed at those parties, and both try to smooth over those problems. Now, the PS is sparing no effort to get to the bottom of those issues. The deadline for the project is over, though. Yet, the contractor knows as long as the PS is there, he will have no problem. The minister of the department is an astute politician, but the duo is keeping him in good spirits.

Minister’s flat

A minister who has courted many controversies seems to be in the soup again. A few people have complained about the activities going on in his flat. They say that some unwanted happenings are going on in the apartment. Leaving the government bungalow, the minister often stays in the flat. Those goings-on, taking place in the apartment during his stay, are troubling the residents. So, they have complained about it. The character of the minister is not above board, and though his family members objected to his behaviour, he is not ready to listen to them. Besides, there are allegations of corruption against him. To get any work done, one has to grease the palm of the officials of the department headed by the minister. The records of all such underhand dealings are kept in the apartment. Other than the minister, only his personal assistant is allowed to enter the flat, and everyone knows the assistant does not do any work without a financial sweetener.

Displeased team

A few young officers are getting disenchanted with the government. An officer pushed to the loop line is leading those people. Despite his best efforts, the officer failed to get a good posting. Ergo, he has raised the banner of revolt against the government. A few officers, also sent to the loop line, are joining his bandwagon. They are mustering those records, which, in the coming days, may put the government in trouble. They have gathered some records in connection with a few ministers. Should those records go public, it would kick up political dust in the state. As some of those officers are on good terms with a few Congress leaders, the cases of corruption against the ministers may bring many skeletons out of the cupboard. And those unhappy officers will be behind it.

