Overheard In Bhopal: Changed ‘Sahib’, Lobbying For Posting, Wishful Thinking & More |

Changed ‘Sahib’

There are whispers in the corridors of power that an upright principal secretary (PS) has changed his style of working. A few years ago, it was said that the officer had lived by the rule book. Nevertheless, his way of working changed after he was given an important position four years ago. Now, he takes the boss's orders as gospel. In the department, where the Sahib was posted, the priority of anything was fixed on the basis of the boss’s orders. The officer also fitted into the system. Now, the Sahib advises his subordinates to carry out the government orders in letter and spirit. The officer, recently transferred to an important department, is looking slightly changed. Immediately after joining the department, he told the officers that the orders received from the higher-ups should be carried out on top priority. About a few things, he told some other officials of another department, that everybody must work according to the wishes of the top boss.

Expert in accounts

A principal secretary (PS) is an expert in underhand deals. A file does not move from his table unless he gets cuts. His attitude has caused harassment to two sharp-witted ministers. The minister of the department prepared a transfer list of officers, taking a certain amount of money from those whose names were on the list. When the list came to the PS, the officer put several objections on it, but the minister stuck to his guns and sent it to the Coordination. The minister is smart and got the list approved by the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister. When the list was about to be released, PS stopped it, sending a message to the officers that giving carrots, only to the minister, will not serve their purpose. When the officers greased the palm of the PS, the file was approved. PS made it clear to all the officials of his department that he would not do anything without sweetener.

Wishful thinking

A lot of people of a department are waiting for the transfer of a principal secretary (PS). When the government was changed, it was expected that PS would be shifted, but as it did not happen, some officials are making efforts to convey him out of the department. The officials were confident of his transfer from the mainstream administration. But he is still there. Nevertheless, his continuing in the department has dashed the hopes of those who wanted him to be out of that place. Now, the officials have realised that it is very difficult to remove him. At some functions organised a few days ago, PS has become close to the Chief Minister. Ergo, the group that is trying to remove the officer is not able to understand how to get rid of him. Because the department is handling several important projects, many people have set their eyes on it. The hopes of those who want to remove the PS from the department are always dashed because the officer enjoys RSS support.

Lobbying for posting

The government has decided to appoint two IAS officers as collectors. One of them, a promoteé IAS officer, is posted in a commission. An NOC has been issued for relieving the Sahib from his present place of working. There are reports that he may be given the command of a district. Immediately after the new government took over, it was decided that he would be given an important position. A powerful minister was in favour of giving him an important post. He was suddenly posted to such a place as he could hardly think of. A directly recruited female officer may also be appointed collector in the coming days. In just a few years of service, Madam has already had issues with many officers. Because of the disputes, she had been kept in the loop line, but now, the government is planning to hand over the command of a district to her to convey a message to other officers that it is fair to everyone.

Collector in a bind

An officer who was the collector of a district is in a tight spot over land deals. When he was the collector, he purchased some plots of land in the name of others. A minister played an important role in the land deals. The minister and officer wanted to set up some projects on the land, so that its cost might increase. The dough that the Sahib made through the offstage transactions was invested in lands. The project, through which the Sahib wanted to raise the price of the lands, was withheld. There are whispers that the minister has cast his eyes on Sahib’s land. The minister wants to grab the lands immediately after the officer goes, because he wants to purchase the lands for a song. Now, the situation has come to such a pass that but for selling the lands to the minister, the officer has barely any option. In such a situation, the Sahib is going to pay the price for what he did.

In Catch-22

An about-to-retire officer of the Indian Police Service wants a contractual job or an assignment in a commission. The officer is so powerful that he can get both. Because the Sahib is holding an important position, those who are close to him are advising him to stick to his present position on contract basis after his retirement. The officer is, however, planning to join the commission of his choice. If he gets an opportunity to work there, he will be able to go back to his favorite town where he has spent most of his service period. Many people known to him live in that town. So, the Sahib is keen on joining the commission. As the Sahib is hesitating to put up his cause before the higher-ups, he is doing so through others to get an assignment after retirement.