Overheard In Bhopal: About Officer’s Misdeeds, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Unhappy Posting & More

Justifying position

A woman officer, holding an important position, has suddenly changed her attitude towards work, and plunged into action. She is reviewing the Chief Minister’s divisional meetings, examining the functioning of various departments and issuing directives to the officers at meetings. The officer is also swotting the government-run projects and pulling up the officers for slow progress of those projects. They have been directed to go to rural areas to evaluate the progress of the schemes. Many in the corridors of power are amazed at the sudden change in her style of functioning. There are reports that the government may carry out major administrative changes after the Lok Sabha election. So, Madam wants to prove herself by changing her style of functioning. Also, there are murmurs that Madam yearns for a constitutional position or for an extension of service for another six months.

Hazir Hain!

The number of people marking their presence at the office of an additional chief secretary-rank officer has increased. It is becoming clear that the officer is set to take the command of the state bureaucracy in the coming days. This is the reason why his influence has grown at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in force, and officers of all ranks are visiting him. The officers visiting him include those who want plum postings; those who are fed up with departmental issues; and those who are facing some other difficulties. Nevertheless, Sahib is maintaining a low profile, and helping those who drop by his office. Also, there are whispers that the top brass in the government is seeking his advice on many issues. The head of the state plans to hand over the command of administration to this officer – though the Big Boss has to take permission for it from Delhi. Once the officer suffered a lot, but the change of regime has made him happy.

Officer’s misdeeds

An important department is infested with corruption. There are murmurs that an officer has gathered a lot of carrots in the name of funding the ongoing election. Yet before sending the sweetener to the right place, he helped himself to a major portion of it. The stems of a few people, from whom the cabbage has been taken, are connected to some important places from where it is emerging that Sahib played some tricks to nick the dosh. Now, the agents of the officer are calling up those associated with influential people to keep – how much money the Sahib walked off with – a top secret. If someone reveals the truth, the Sahib may be removed from the department. The Sahib was, somehow, able to join the mainstream administration, but he fears lest his misdeeds go public and lose the department he craved for. The Sahib committed financial irregularities in a department where he had been posted. What is more, there are whispers about his wrong deeds in other departments.

Bade miyan chote miyan

A senior officer and his junior counterpart, working in the same department, have locked horns. Their relationship has gone sore, because the senior officer is snaffling all the sweetener. About the Bade Sahib, it is said, as he got posting in this department after making a lot of efforts, he wants to snap up all the carrots to fulfil his commitments. But the junior officer is angry with chicken feed of the brass he is getting, because he, too, had to make a lot of efforts to join the department. Ergo if he does not get his share of the cabbage, he may create problems in the coming days. The senior officer is also not sitting idle. He has clearly told the employees that he is not going to budge an inch from this place for three years. This has forced the junior officer to search for some other options.

Unhappy posting

A commissioner-rank officer is not satisfied with his posting. He is trying to get a better position after the Lok Sabha election, but an officer was recently transferred to the department, which the commissioner had yearned for. Thus, he is looking for other options. After working out all the possibilities, he seems to have found the routes to reach his goal. A powerful man has assured the officer of sending him to a department of his choice after the election. Actually, the officer was confident of making a lot of greenbacks in the department where he is posted. But when he joined there, he came to know that he cannot take any decision on his own. A senior officer of the department told the commissioner to keep away from taking any decision. The commissioner has been making efforts to get out of the department since the day he received the piece of advice from his senior counterpart.

In high spirits

A Principal Secretary (PS)-rank officer looks very happy these days, because there are indications that he might be transferred to another department. After he was posted to a department, he began to meet the head of the state with suggestions consisting of innovative concepts, and the officer is very happy for getting credence from the Big Boss. The PS’s main aim is to get out of this department. Because the PS seems to have made an impact on the Big Boss, he is hopeful of getting a department of his choice. As the Sahib is not happy with the present department, he hopes his closeness to the higher-ups in the government will help him hit the target. There are whispers that Sahib wants to get an important position through his clout; and he is taking a crack at displaying that he is the most suitable for the post. He has been striving for the position for a long time. However hard he may have worked get the post, some hurdles got into his way, and the position eluded him. Ergo, he has begun to take a crack at it again.