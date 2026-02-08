Overhead In Bhopal: Officer Ka Gussa, Blessed By Luck, Going On Deputation, Unhappy Ps & More | Representative Image

Officer Ka Gussa

People in the corridors of power are talking about a senior officer’s anger. After the formation of the new government, Sahib kept quiet for some time. But as he has become powerful again, he is back to his old self. At a recent meeting, the senior officer was annoyed with a principal secretary (PS). The PS presented certain data about a department at the meeting. The info he submitted was associated with the senior officer’s department; in fact, the PS got the data from the latter’s office only. Because of this, Sahib lost his cool, wanting to know the reasons for taking data from his department without his knowledge. Although the PS tried to explain the reasons to the senior officer, he was not ready to listen to them. He simply told the PS that nobody could take data from his subordinates in the department. Sahib’s anger shocked the officers present at the meeting. Earlier, Sahib did not accept the minutes of a meeting issued under the Chief Minister’s signature. Several stories about the senior officer are discussed in Mantralaya.

Blessed by luck

There are discussions about the fortune of a retired IAS officer in Mantralaya. Whosoever becomes the chief minister, and whichever party forms the government, the officer remains Lady Luck’s favorite child. During the tenure of the previous chief minister of the BJP, Sahib was in the core group of the CM. Even after his retirement, Sahib worked with the latter. Afterwards, the Congress formed a government, but the retired officer’s importance did not wane. The officer was close to a minister and to a former chief minister of the Congress. Sahib’s influence remains intact in the present government, too. The head of state has appointed him consultant in an institution. Besides working as a consultant of the institution, he will oversee the head of state’s political affairs. Sahib is looking after the political meetings of the head of state. In the coming days, he may get more responsibilities. Sahib has been associated with the head of state since the days of his posting in Ujjain. Now, the association has become a boon for the retired officer. Sahib has been influential in every government because of his clout.

Plan B

A senior IAS officer recently had an opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the head of state. The senior officer tried to influence him a lot. Sahib wants an important position in the state. The purpose of his efforts to get closer to the big boss is to acquire the coveted post after the extension of the tenure of the head of the administration ends. Sahib knows there are many issues that may get in the way of the fulfillment of his desire. In such a situation, he has plan B ready. Sahib thinks in case he does not get a chance to become the head of the state administration, his wife, a senior IPS officer, should get the command of the police department. For this reason, Sahib has begun to use his clout. The head of the police department is going to retire this year. The name of the woman IPS officer will be among the candidates vying for the police department’s top job. The Central Government will have a lot of say in the appointment of the head of the state administration and that of the police department. Thus, Sahib is focusing on his clout in the state as well as in Delhi. But the results of his efforts will be out after a few months.

Going on deputation

A young IAS officer holding an important position has applied for deputation to the Centre. He was working as the commissioner on a board. In a recent transfer list, the officer was removed and sent to another department as its director. The officer, working independently, was averse to his current position. Ergo, he decided to go to the center and applied for it. A few other officers also plan to go to the center. A principal secretary is set to go there. He is waiting for a posting. Similarly, another principal secretary is contemplating joining the Central Government. Because Sahib wants his posting to a department as soon as he applies for deputation, he is tying up with his clout in Delhi to meet his purpose before starting the process for it. Several other officers have applied for deputation, but the Centre has yet to accept their applications.

Unhappy PS

A principal secretary-rank officer looks sad these days. He has been stripped of two departments in a recent administrative reshuffle. The PS oversaw three departments. Now, Sahib is left with only one. The minister of the department, which he has now left, is sharp-witted. The minister dominates the department; besides, the higher-ups of the ruling party also interfere in its day-to-day functioning. But the officer ruled the roost in the two other departments, which he has been stripped of. The PS used to do innovations in both the departments. He has experienced happiness and sorrow in two years. After the formation of the present government, Sahib became powerful. He was posted in an important department, but he was removed from there after a few months and was in the loop line afterwards. Initially, he had some work there, but now, the amount of work has decreased.

Incensed by posting

An IPS officer is unhappy with his posting. Before the current posting, Sahib was working in an important department, but even a year has not passed since he was posted there. He was doing a lot of work in his place of posting, where he organized several events that received accolades. But such praises weighed heavy on this officer. Sahib has been shifted from the state capital and given an important position, but he is not happy with it. Because the officer wants to stay in the state capital, he is upset with the important posting. As the officer held the position earlier, he was opposed to holding the same position for the second time. The government posted him, keeping in mind a major event in the coming days. The officer in whose place this IPS officer was posted wanted a plum posting. For posting that officer in the position, the government unnecessarily shifted the IPS officer.