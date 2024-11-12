Over Two Dozen IAS Officers Transferred During Midnight In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government transferred 26 IAS officers late on Monday night. Manu Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary for the Energy Department, New and Renewable Energy Department, Commissioner, New and Renewable Energy, has been shifted as ACS, New and Renewable Energy Department, Commissioner, New and Renewable Energy Department, with additional charge of Sports and Youth Welfare Department. Neeraj Mandloi, ACS, Urban Development and Housing Department, has been shifted as ACS, Energy Department. Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Principal Secretary to CM, Women and Child Development Department, has been appointed as PS, Urban Development and Housing Department.

Umakant Umrao, PS, Labour Department, has been appointed as PS, Mineral Resources Department. Raghvendra Kumar, PS to CM with additional charge of Public Services Management, Industrial Policy, and Investment Promotion Department, has been posted as PS, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department, with additional charge of PS, MSME and Anand Department.

Gulshan Bamra, PS, Environment Department, has been transferred as PS, Tribal Affairs Department. Dr. E Ramesh Kumar, PS, Tribal Affairs Department, has been shifted as PS, Schedule Caste Welfare Department. Dr. Navneeth Mohan Kothari, Secretary, MSME Department, has been appointed as Secretary, Environment Department.

Shriman Shukla, Commissioner, Shahdol Division, has been transferred as Commissioner, Tribal Development. Madan Vibhishan Nagargoje, Member, Revenue Board Gwalior, has been transferred as Commissioner, Handicraft and Handloom. Surbhi Gupta, Secretary, Medical Education Department, has been appointed as Commissioner, Shahdol Division. Dilip Kumar, MD, Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Industry Development Department, has been appointed as Commissioner, Industry. Priyanka Das, Mission Director, National Health Mission, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, MSME Department. Preeti Methil, Additional Secretary, Labour Department, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Horticulture and Food Processing Department.

Manish Singh, Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh Housing Construction and Infrastructure Development Board, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Transport Department. Anurag Chaudhary, MD, Madhya Pradesh Mining Corporation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department. Mohit Bundas, MD, Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation, has been appointed as Commissioner, Silk. Manoj Pusph, Director, Panchayat Raj, has been appointed as OSD-cum-Commissioner-cum-Registrar, Cooperative Institutions. Gautam Singh, Project Director, Madhya Pradesh Skill Development Project, has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Revenue Department. Girish Sharma, Additional Secretary, General Administration Department, has been appointed as Project Director, Madhya Pradesh Skill Development Project. Dr. Pankaj Jain, MD, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, has been appointed as MD, Madhya Pradesh Bhawan Development Corporation.

Nidhi Nivedita, MD, Women Finance and Development Corporation, has been appointed as MD, Fisheries Federation. Kumar Purshottam, Deputy Secretary, Backward Class and Minority Welfare Department, has been appointed as MD, Agriculture Marketing Board-cum-Commissioner, Mandi. Uma Maheshwari R, Additional Mission Director, State Education Centre, has been appointed as OSD-cum-Commissioner-cum-Director, Indian Medical System and Homeopathy. Dr. Saloni Sidana, OSD-cum-Commissioner-cum-Director, Indian Medical System and Homeopathy, has been appointed as Mission Director, National Health Mission. Suhismitha Saxena, Deputy Secretary, Revenue Department, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary, Public Health and Medical Education Department.