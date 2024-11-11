 Plan For Transfer Ready, But Voters’ List Coming In Way Collectors’ Shifting In Madhya Pradesh
Many heads of departments may be changed

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 10:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There has been no administrative surgery in the state since Anurag Jain took over as the Chief Secretary. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Jain are getting ready to carry out the administrative changes. They are planning everything in such a way that there may not be any problem afterwards.

The officers have been transferred again and again after the formation of the new government in the state. There are a few officers who have been shifted twice or thrice in just 11 months. This is the reason that the government is transferring the officers with proper planning.

According to sources, Yadav has already held discussions with Jain and Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajora. Yadav wants to shift the officers keeping in mind the important projects of the government in the coming days. There is no problem in shifting the officers from Mantralaya, but transferring collectors who are handling voters’ list has become an issue. Because the work on voters’ list is going on, the Election Commission’s permission will be required to shift the collectors. So, the transfer of collectors, unless required, may be put off.

According to sources, the transfer of collectors from dozens of districts, including those of Bhopal, Jabalpur, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargon, Dhar, Dewas and Satna figured in a recently held discussion.

Apart from that, transfer of some heads of some departments also came up in the talks. Duties of some Principal Secretaries may be changed. According to sources, a few officers, who are not performing up to the government’s expectations, may be sent to other places.

The officers, who have not worked in a department for a long time, may also be shifted on the grounds of their performance.

