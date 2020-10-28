'Our best wishes': Sara Khan and other actresses extend greetings ahead of 65th MP foundation day

TV actors Sara Khan, Shubhangi Atre, Sarika Bahroliya and Kamna Pathak who are from Madhya Pradesh have conveyed their best wishes on state’s 65th foundation day, which is on November 1.

Actor Sara Khan says MP has a fantastic assortment of wildlife, history, religion and natural beauty. “I hail from Bhopal, famously known as Lake City. What I love about the city is that it offers the scenic beauty, greenery, good infrastructure, great food and a pollution-free climate.

“On our state foundation day, greetings to everyone from Madhya Pradesh,” Sara says.

Shubhangi Atre, who was born and brought up in Indore, said MP has great monuments from Sanchi Stupa to Khajuraho temples. The intricacy and stories depicted through arts and crafts are splendid. “I feel proud that Indore was declared country’s cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year. “My best wishes and compliments to people of state on foundation day,” she said.

Sarika Bahroliya says she gets nostalgic when someone mentions her hometown Gwalior. “Gatherings at Tansen music festival, marvels at Scindia Museum, offering prayers at Teli Ka Mandir .. till date I am in awe of it all. I may be away from home but my heart will always be in Madhya Pradesh. It is indeed a very joyous moment for all of us and here is wishing everyone a happy state foundation day,” she said.

Kamna Pathak is in awe of state’s tourism diversity, rich cultural and spiritual heritage, wildlife, art and poetry. It is also food lovers’ and shoppers’ paradise. “Both Indore and Bhopal are in Top 10 cleanest cities in the country, with Indore topping the list. I have fond memories of my childhood and growing up years in Indore. My best wishes to people of state. I wish that our state continues to touch new heights of development,” she added.