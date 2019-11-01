Bhopal: MP Foundation Day State belongs to no party; religion or caste: CM

BHOPAL: CM Kamal Nath invited former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on stage and asked him to address the gathering, on the occasion of 64th foundation day celebration held at Lal Parade Ground on Friday.

CM Nath in his address said that Madhya Pradesh truly demonstrates unity in diversity. He said that MP does not belong to one party, caste or religion rather belongs to all people who live here. “Our efforts are to design a development plan for the state so that in next 10 years MP tops the nation in development,” said CM.

He also stressed on the challenges before the state and said special plans needs to be made for agriculture and education in state. Nath said challenges that existed 64 years ago were different from that of today. “Our culture is our strength and we need to spread it to n next generation so that people from various streams stand strongly under the national flag,” said Nath.

When CM was called to address the gathering, he politely asked ex-CM Shivraj Chouhan to address the crowd. Chouhan said that MP has ample natural resources which need to be utilised for development. “We will rise above politics and work together for development of the state,” said Shivraj.

Culture minister Vijaylakshmi Sadho said that diversity of cultures is the beauty of our state and that will be maintained.

2020 announced as year of Gond Art

Amit Trivedi and Sufi musicians enthralls audience

The stage erected for celebration of the foundation day was made on Gond Art theme. Gond artists-including dancers and singers welcomed the guests in their traditional way. Impressed CM announced that 2020 will be celebrated as the year of the Gond Art.

Main attraction of the evening was singer Amit Trivedi. He put the stage on fire with mesmerizing numbers. He presented several hit songs from the bollywood during his short and crisp programme.

Later Ustad Ghulam Sabir Nizami brothers presented qawwalis and sufi music to conclude the programme.