Online storytelling session held by Storytellers of Bhopal and Club Literati

Club Literati in association with the Storytellers of Bhopal organised an adult storytelling session themed on stories that can help people deal with the challenges thrown by the corona pandemic.

Poonam Joshy, from Bhopal related a Korean folktale "The Tiger's Whiskers". It is a story of patience and understanding a woman wants to cure her husband after he comes home from war. She learns a valuable lesson after months of trying to befriend a Tiger about patience and understanding.

Anubha from Dehradun, shared a story ‘Holes in the Sky’, which explores complex responses to grief; the beauty of community, diversity, and goodwill.

Lani Petersen from the USA specialises in story as a healing art and change agent. She has over twenty years of experience in teaching the healing effects of the story at universities, hospitals, homeless shelters and prisons. She shared a personal story of hope and redemption.

The online session, held on Saturday evening, began with the address of president of the club Seema Raizada welcoming the storytellers. She said the pandemic has changed everyone’s life. She wanted to know whether people should let the pandemic grow. She also wanted to know if inspiring stories can help people fight the pandemic.

Vinita Dhondiyal, Deepti Yadav and Kamalini Deb on behalf of The Storytellers of Bhopal moderated the session. Around 70 members of the Club, as well as storytellers from India and abroad, attended the event.