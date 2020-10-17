Corona Reel: Movie buffs shirk screens, cinemas open to poor response in Bhopal

The footfalls at certain multiplexes and entertainment parks in the city, which reopened after a gap of more than seven months, were low. The government permitted opening of cinema halls, entertainment parks and swimming pools (only for sportspersons) from October 15.

The PVR Multiplex at Aura Mall reopened on Friday with three shows of Tapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad. Only 21 people turned up to see the film on the first day. “We have opened two screens with a capacity of 300 each. We will allow only 150 people to maintain social distancing,” Amit Mishra, manager, PVR, told Free Press.

Five films, including Malang - Unleash the Madness, My Spy, Dream Girl, Thappad and Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan, were screened on Saturday but the audiences were few. A special screening of Thappad was held at PVR for corona warriors including doctors, policemen and Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel.