Corona Reel: Movie buffs shirk screens, cinemas open to poor response in Bhopal

The footfalls at certain multiplexes and entertainment parks in the city, which reopened after a gap of more than seven months, were low. The government permitted opening of cinema halls, entertainment parks and swimming pools (only for sportspersons) from October 15.
The PVR Multiplex at Aura Mall reopened on Friday with three shows of Tapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad. Only 21 people turned up to see the film on the first day. “We have opened two screens with a capacity of 300 each. We will allow only 150 people to maintain social distancing,” Amit Mishra, manager, PVR, told Free Press.
Five films, including Malang - Unleash the Madness, My Spy, Dream Girl, Thappad and Shubh Mangal Jyada Savdhaan, were screened on Saturday but the audiences were few. A special screening of Thappad was held at PVR for corona warriors including doctors, policemen and Bhopal Municipal Corporation personnel.
Many have yet to open. Inox multiplex at C21 Mall and Cinepolis at DB Mall and Aashima Mall haven’t opened. “We are making preparations and will reopen soon,” Inox representative Punit said.
Sair Sapata, the entertainment park run by the MP Tourism Development Corporation, near Bhadhbhada, reopened on Thursday. Sair Sapata senior manager Yogesh Argal said 200 people visited the park. The number grew to 400 on Friday. The park remains open from 11 am to 10 pm. “We have started running Horror Train and Shikara Boats. On Saturday and Sunday, we will organise Kaun Banega Song Star contest,” Argal said.
Kanha Fun City is yet to reopen. Crescent Water and Amusement Park, Sehore, visited by a large number of residents, reopened on Saturday. “Park is open from 10 am to 6 pm. It saw 100-150 visitors on first day,” said park’s receptionist Mahipal Singh.
It is risky
I have no plans of visiting a theatre now. Sitting in a closed space with unknown people for three hours is risky, especially since corona cases are on the rise.
-Kahkasha Saxena, tarot card reader
Awaiting new movies
Yes, I would like to enjoy theatre experience. But I am waiting for new movies to release. I have already seen all the movies, which are showing in the multiplexes now.
-Sanya Acharya, RJ