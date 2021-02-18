Online session on health and nutrition held at Bhopal School of Social Sciences

Protein intake is an important aspect of health in Asian countries but intake cannot be supplemented with protein shakes etc which are actually harmful to the body, said dietician Amita Singh.

She was speaking in an online session on ‘Health and nutrition during COVID and Beyond’. It was organised by the Women’s Cell of The Bhopal School of Social Sciences (BSSS) for the wellbeing of staff and students of the college.

Singh said a healthy diet is important for growth, development and wellbeing. Eating a healthy diet and immunity development contributes to preventing future illness even COVID 19 and improving quality and length of life, she said.

It is critical that nutrients in our body are available in sufficient amounts and in the right proportions. This can be achieved by eating a balanced diet. “We must eat a variety of foods since different foods contain different nutrients in varying amounts. A protein-rich diet is suggested especially if recovering from COVID 19,” Singh said.

A healthy diet consists mainly of plant foods and moderate amounts of animal product. Dairy foods, apart from supplying quality protein, are good sources of calcium. Good vegetable sources of protein include legumes (e.g. peanuts, lentils, and kidney beans), soya products (e.g. tofu), grains, nuts and seeds. She also gave importance to adequate sleep and physical exercise to be included as daily patterns for healthy living.

Women cell in charge Jyoti Mathur said that it’s the need of the hour to focus on our health especially in these times of pandemic where more attention, care and emphasis should be given to immunity-boosting measures.