Bhopal: Offline primary classes begin in Campion School after 2 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Primary Section of Campion School, Arera Colony in the city began its new academic session 2022-23 on Wednesday. After two years, all the students were back to school again with full zeal.

Excitement and enthusiasm seem to be high among the students. All of them are filled with great enthusiasm, eager to meet all their friends and might be struggling to capture their favourite bench.

The management and staff of the school welcomed tiny tots on the first day by conducting a welcome programme for them which made them feel unique and important. As they entered the school auditorium the showers of glitters by the teachers brought a smile to the innocent faces. Welcome song ‘Swagatam…,’ and a foot stepping action song were sung by primary section teachers.

Prayer was done by the primary teacher. Motivational thoughts were presented by Sr. Maria Lavita. Principal Fr. Athnas Lakra S.J with their speeches directed the students on how to sail smoothly throughout the year and work accordingly to achieve their goal.

Principal in his message, told the students “to be positive, become good human beings and excellence in their studies. Focus on studies holds prime importance, be attentive in class and concentrate on the lesson taught by the teacher. Make your study plan and think a step ahead. Prepare yourself for the future and have sheer courage to face difficulties and problems coming in your way”. Reena Majumdar hosted the event.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022