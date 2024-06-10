 Nursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest

Nursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest

The police used water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades, an official said. He said the agitation was held without prior permission and 15 protesters were detained to maintain law and order

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youth Congress workers staged protest here on Sunday, demanding arrest of state minister Vishvas Sarang in connection with the nursing college scam being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The police used water cannons to disperse protesters who tried to breach barricades, an official said. He said the agitation was held without prior permission and 15 protesters were detained to maintain law and order.

Protesters led by state Youth Congress president Mitendra Darshan Singh demanded arrest of the then medical education minister Vishvas Sarang in the alleged scam. The CBI is probing the scam pertaining to gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges in the state that lacked infrastructure while some existed only on paper.

The youth wing's media cell chief, Vivek Tripathi, alleged that Sarang, BJP leaders and officials were involved in the scam, and the government was trying to protect them. Sarang should resign from the post and face the CBI investigation, he said.

Sarang, the medical education minister in the previous BJP government, holds the sports and youth welfare portfolio, at present. The state government last month revoked recognition of 66 colleges in 31 districts after they were found unfit to run.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Directorate Of Agriculture Comes Up With Kharif, Rabi Contingency Plan

Bhopal: Directorate Of Agriculture Comes Up With Kharif, Rabi Contingency Plan

Nursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest

Nursing College Scam: YC Leaders Stage Demonstration In Bhopal, Demand Minister Sarang's Arrest

Modi 3.0: Shivraj Begins New Innings After 6 Months, Scindia's Stature To Grow, No Birth For MP...

Modi 3.0: Shivraj Begins New Innings After 6 Months, Scindia's Stature To Grow, No Birth For MP...

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Ex-Congress Stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia Retains Berth In Modi-Led Cabinet As BJP...

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Ex-Congress Stalwart Jyotiraditya Scindia Retains Berth In Modi-Led Cabinet As BJP...

MP: Five MPs From Madhya Pradesh, Including Shivraj & Scindia, Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers In...

MP: Five MPs From Madhya Pradesh, Including Shivraj & Scindia, Take Oath As Cabinet Ministers In...