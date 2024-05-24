Nursing College Bribery Scam: Inspector Posted In CBI Suspended

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Police headquarters on Thursday suspended inspector Sushil Kumar Majoka. He was attached with CBI. The action was taken on instructions from CBI after the agency registered FIR against 23 accused, including four police officials, in Nursing College Bribery case. These officials are inspector Rahul Raj, DSP Ashish Prasad, inspector Sushil Kumar Majoka and Rishi Kant Asathe.

The two inspectors of Madhya Pradesh police Sushil Kumar Majoka and Rishi Kant Asathe were attached with CBI. The CBI had registered FIR on May 18th. The CBI has so far arrested 13 people, including Raj, for giving favourable inspection reports to nursing colleges in Madhya Pradesh in exchange for bribe collected through conduits.

The CBI also attached Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Prasad to headquarters. ADG CID, Pawan Shrivastava told Free Press that inspector Sushil Kumar Majoka was suspended following letter from CBI. The status of the second inspector was yet to be decided. Sources said that the crime investigation department (CID) too was keeping an eye on the ongoing probe.

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A huge amount of money has exchanged hands in giving ‘suitable’ certificates to nursing colleges, sources said. The CBI probe into the nursing college scam in Madhya Pradesh has revealed that its officers were allegedly collecting money from each institute to give favourable reports after inspection. CBI, on February 22, had submitted a report to the High Court categorising nursing colleges as ‘suitable’, ‘deficient’ and ‘unsuitable’.

As per the list, 132 colleges were given ‘suitable’ and 37 ‘suitable with minor deficiency’ status. In the second category ‘deficiency’ 73 colleges were categorised and 66 colleges were adjudged ‘unsuitable’. Recently the MP nursing council realised the list of 132 colleges which are suitable and the students can take the admission in those colleges. The NSUI leader Ravi Parmar alleged that the list of ‘suitable’ colleges released by the Council was erroneous as many nursing institutes managed to get the ‘suitable’ status by giving money to the CBI officials.

Parmar said that the CBI had registered an FIR against nine nursing colleges and arrested their chairmen, directors and others. The nine ‘suitable’ colleges against whom fresh FIR has been registered include Malay Nursing College Bhopal; Aurobindo Nursing College, Bhopal; Meheko Nursing College, Bhopal; APS Nursing College, Bhopal; RD Memorial Nursing College, Indore; Pratyansh Nursing College, Indore; Aadhar Nursing College, Ratlam; Dhar College of Nursing, Dhar; Dr MB Sharma Nursing College, Ratlam.