Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Medical Board will conduct physical examinations of nearly 400 candidates who cleared the Police Constable Recruitment Exam–2023, officials said on Wednesday. This follows discrepancies in medical examination reports issued by district and divisional medical boards.

A team of expert doctors from the State Medical Board, Bhopal, will re-examine these candidates and submit a final report to the Police Headquarters (PHQ). Only those declared fit will be recruited as constables.

Officials said that around 400 applicants had been declared unfit at the district level, largely due to flat feet and knock knees. However, when the candidates challenged the reports before the divisional boards, nearly 250 were found fit for service after the board re-examined them.

Given the conflicting findings, the Recruitment and Selection Branch of PHQ has referred the cases to the State Medical Board.

DIG Recruitment and Selection, Virendra Kumar Singh, said that all successful applicants who were initially found unfit and later declared fit will have to appear before the State Medical Board.

A team of expert doctors from the State Medical Board in Bhopal will conduct a physical examination and submit their report to PHQ, the DIG said.

Based on this report, those found fit will be assigned postings as per the merit list. The selected candidates will then undergo nine months of training at police training schools.

A few mulling legal action

Over 100 candidates, who were declared unfit by both district and divisional boards, are now preparing to move court. The process for recruiting 6,420 police constables has reached its final stage.

So far, around 5,000 candidates have reported for duty, while nearly 1,400 have not joined. PHQ has directed district units to provide details of vacant seats.