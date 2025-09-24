 Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNow, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants

Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants

Board to settle fitness dispute following conflicting reports from junior boards; Candidates to undergo physical examination again, state board to submit final report to PHQ

Syed Faizan AliUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Medical Board will conduct physical examinations of nearly 400 candidates who cleared the Police Constable Recruitment Exam–2023, officials said on Wednesday. This follows discrepancies in medical examination reports issued by district and divisional medical boards.  

A team of expert doctors from the State Medical Board, Bhopal, will re-examine these candidates and submit a final report to the Police Headquarters (PHQ). Only those declared fit will be recruited as constables.

Officials said that around 400 applicants had been declared unfit at the district level, largely due to flat feet and knock knees. However, when the candidates challenged the reports before the divisional boards, nearly 250 were found fit for service after the board re-examined them.

Given the conflicting findings, the Recruitment and Selection Branch of PHQ has referred the cases to the State Medical Board.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 24, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of Using EBCs As Vote Bank, Promises Act For Preventing Atrocities - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Accuses Nitish Govt Of Using EBCs As Vote Bank, Promises Act For Preventing Atrocities - VIDEO
Navi Mumbai News: Decomposed Body Found In Taloja Creek; Police Probe Link To Missing Rabale Constable
Navi Mumbai News: Decomposed Body Found In Taloja Creek; Police Probe Link To Missing Rabale Constable
Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic Diseases
Uttar Pradesh News: KGMU Study Finds Prolonged Stress Weakens Immunity, Increases Risk Of Chronic Diseases
Read Also
New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025
article-image

DIG Recruitment and Selection, Virendra Kumar Singh, said that all successful applicants who were initially found unfit and later declared fit will have to appear before the State Medical Board.

A team of expert doctors from the State Medical Board in Bhopal will conduct a physical examination and submit their report to PHQ, the DIG said.

Based on this report, those found fit will be assigned postings as per the merit list. The selected candidates will then undergo nine months of training at police training schools.

A few mulling legal action

Over 100 candidates, who were declared unfit by both district and divisional boards, are now preparing to move court. The process for recruiting 6,420 police constables has reached its final stage.

So far, around 5,000 candidates have reported for duty, while nearly 1,400 have not joined. PHQ has directed district units to provide details of vacant seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants

Now, Madhya Pradesh Medical Board To Decide Fate Of 400 Aspirants

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: History-Sheeter Faizan ‘Machhli’ Fires Shots Over Monetary Dispute, Held

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

Bhopal News: Over 2,000 BMC-Related Plaints Pending In CM Helpline

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

MP News: Over 71K Athletes Register For Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025

New Cheetahs From Botswana, Namibia & Kenya To Be Brought To India By End Of 2025