Nominal relief for MP as C+ve rate falls below 5%

BHOPAL: There was nominal relief for Madhya Pradesh as the corona-positive rate reduced below 5 per cent. On Sunday, it was 4.7 per cent, while, on Saturday, it was 5.3 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,514 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 204,745 and the toll stands at 3,250, but the toll of 13 deaths on Sunday was a cause of concern. The number of positive cases was 14,974 in the state, while 186,521 patients have been cured so far, with 1,508 being cured in a single day.

Indore reported 536 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 41,626, with the toll at 756, while Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 70 and 63 corona-positive cases.

Vidisha, Ujjain and Dewas reported 28 corona-positive cases each, while Ratlam reported 26. Dhar reported 22 corona-positive cases, Sagar reported 25, while the two adjacent districts of Bhopal — Sehore and Raisen — reported an increased number of corona-positive cases. Sehore reported 10 corona-positive cases, while Raisen reported 15 and Harda and Satna reported 18 corona-positive cases each. Agara-Malwa reported no positive cases, while Burhanpur, which had been totally unaffected, reported 4 positive cases.

Bhopal has consistently reported over 300 corona-positive cases in the past week. Bhopal reported 305 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 31,672, with toll now 517. AIIMS contributed 56 corona-positive test results, while RAT contributed 64. NISHAAD and Dr Lalpath Lab contributed 23 test results each, while GMC and LNM 57 issued 22 test results, respectively. BMHRC and IISER contributed 11 each. RKDF issued 10 test results. Fourteen samples have been rejected.

Date Positives

Nov 29 305

Nov 28 336

Nov 27 341

Nov 26 325

Nov 25 329

Nov 24 304

Nov 23 321

Nov 22 345