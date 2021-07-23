No vaccine hesitancy; 18,881 moms-to-be turn up for Covid -Shield in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Keeping all apprehensions at bay, around 18,880 pregnant women turned up for a vaccine against coronavirus during the launch of a special inoculation drive in state on Friday. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary launched the drive at JP Hospital, Bhopal.

The vaccinations were carried out at 553 centres in the state, of which 17 were in private hospitals. Neemuch led the state with 1380 vaccinations followed by Datia where 1330 people turned up for the shots. Except Indore, which reported 1,190 vaccinations of pregnant women, the turnout in other big cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior was not very impressive. The three cities reported 456, 579 and 240 vaccinations respectively. Only 12 people turned up for the vaccination in Burhanpur.

Health minister arrived a little late at JP Hospital. The other vaccination centres where doses were administered include Sultania Hospital, JNH, IGH, Kasturba Hospital(BHEL), AIIMS, CHC(Berasia), Gandhi Nagar and Bairagarh.