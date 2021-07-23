No vaccine hesitancy; 18,881 moms-to-be turn up for Covid -Shield in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Keeping all apprehensions at bay, around 18,880 pregnant women turned up for a vaccine against coronavirus during the launch of a special inoculation drive in state on Friday. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary launched the drive at JP Hospital, Bhopal.
The vaccinations were carried out at 553 centres in the state, of which 17 were in private hospitals. Neemuch led the state with 1380 vaccinations followed by Datia where 1330 people turned up for the shots. Except Indore, which reported 1,190 vaccinations of pregnant women, the turnout in other big cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior was not very impressive. The three cities reported 456, 579 and 240 vaccinations respectively. Only 12 people turned up for the vaccination in Burhanpur.
Health minister arrived a little late at JP Hospital. The other vaccination centres where doses were administered include Sultania Hospital, JNH, IGH, Kasturba Hospital(BHEL), AIIMS, CHC(Berasia), Gandhi Nagar and Bairagarh.
These delivered better
Neemuch 1380
Datia 1330
Tikamgarh 1255
Indore 1,190
Sagar 1,076
Jabalpur 579
Bhopal 456
Gwalior 240
District with lowest turnout
Burhanpur 12
Rajgarh 44
Singrauli 38
Umaria 45
Anuppur 48
Seoni 56
Agar 64
Sidhi 70
Jhabua 71
Do not come empty stomach for vaccine: Docs
In the state capital, beneficiaries reached the vaccination centre empty stomach. The doctors advised them against it. Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “We always advise the people not to come with empty stomachs for vaccination. And people should understand it. We have made all arrangement for smooth and hassle free vaccinations of the pregnant ladies.”
Aab tak 2,68,58,967: Madhya Pradesh has administered 2,68,58,967 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far. In the state 2,24,89,299 people have been administered the first dose, while the second dose tally stands at 43,69,668.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)