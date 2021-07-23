Bhopal

No vaccine hesitancy; 18,881 moms-to-be turn up for Covid -Shield in Madhya Pradesh

The government launched special Covid-19 vaccination campaign for pregnant women in State on Friday

Women waiting for their turn at vaccination center in Bhopal on Friday.
BHOPAL: Keeping all apprehensions at bay, around 18,880 pregnant women turned up for a vaccine against coronavirus during the launch of a special inoculation drive in state on Friday. Health minister Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary launched the drive at JP Hospital, Bhopal.

The vaccinations were carried out at 553 centres in the state, of which  17 were in private hospitals. Neemuch led the state with 1380 vaccinations followed by Datia where 1330 people turned up for the shots. Except Indore, which reported 1,190 vaccinations of pregnant women, the turnout in other big cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior was not very impressive. The three cities reported  456, 579 and 240 vaccinations respectively. Only 12 people turned up for the vaccination in Burhanpur.

Health minister arrived a little late at JP Hospital. The other vaccination centres where doses were administered include Sultania Hospital, JNH, IGH, Kasturba Hospital(BHEL), AIIMS,  CHC(Berasia), Gandhi Nagar and Bairagarh.

These delivered better

  • Neemuch 1380

  • Datia 1330

  • Tikamgarh 1255

  • Indore 1,190

  • Sagar 1,076

  • Jabalpur 579

  • Bhopal 456

  • Gwalior 240

District with lowest turnout

  • Burhanpur 12

  • Rajgarh 44

  • Singrauli 38

  • Umaria 45

  • Anuppur 48

  • Seoni 56

  • Agar 64

  • Sidhi 70

  • Jhabua 71

Do not come empty stomach for vaccine: Docs

In the state capital, beneficiaries reached the vaccination centre empty stomach. The doctors advised them against it. Civil Surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “We always advise the people not to come with empty stomachs for vaccination. And people should understand it. We have made all arrangement for smooth and hassle free vaccinations of the pregnant ladies.”

Aab tak 2,68,58,967: Madhya Pradesh has administered 2,68,58,967 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far. In the state 2,24,89,299 people have been administered the first dose, while the second dose tally stands at 43,69,668.

