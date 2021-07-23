MP to ensure cent percent vaccination of school and college staff by July 31

BHOPAL: State government has given instructions to vaccinate cent percent staff from schools and colleges across the state. A special campaign will be held between July 26 and 31 to achieve the target.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains has shot a letter to collectors of all districts besides principal secretaries of school education and higher education department. He has instructed the collectors to hold a special campaign from 26-31 July and ensure that staff members including teaching and non-teaching are vaccinated for coronavirus.

The department of higher education and school education department have issued instructions further to heads of all colleges and schools to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

Such schools and colleges have to be identified where campaigns can be organised and that have all facilities required to organize a vaccination camp. It requires one big hall, one big room, one computer room with computer and internet connection, toilets and a waiting lounge.

Schools and colleges have to organize awareness programmes in their localities and inform all teachers and other staff members about the camp’s venue, date and time.

People coming from the first dose of vaccination should come with their aadhaar card copy for on-the-spot registration. Those coming for the second dose should bring along the certificate of first vaccination. Heads of the educational institutions have been instructed to ensure 100% vaccination of all the staff members.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced earlier that schools and colleges could open by the end of July or beginning of August after meetings of district crisis management committees.

Health officials have also suggested camps for students before opening of the colleges.