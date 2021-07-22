Bhopal: To all expectant mothers: Don't worry, your child will be safe

BHOPAL: While Vaccination of expectant mothers is scheduled to begin for the first time in the state on Friday, state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla made it absolutely clear that it would have no effects on the unborn child.

Shukla said this while speaking during an online ‘Media Sensitisation Workshop for Covid-19 Vaccination in Pregnant Women’, organised by the routine immunisation cell of the state government in collaboration with UNICEF-MP here on Thursday.

Vaccination of expectant mothers is scheduled to begin in the state on Friday at medical college hospitals, district hospitals, civil hospitals, community health centres and antenatal care centres.

NO TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES: Shukla says there are no arrangements for transporting pregnant women to the vaccination centres, although the authorities may consider providing a vehicle in case of need. After immunisation, the women can take ORS and paracetamol tablets if they feel pain or have nausea. The meeting was told that, at any given point of time, there are around 20 lakh pregnant women in the state.