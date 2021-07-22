Bhopal: To all expectant mothers: Don't worry, your child will be safe

BHOPAL: While Vaccination of expectant mothers is scheduled to begin for the first time in the state on Friday, state immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla made it absolutely clear that it would have no effects on the unborn child.
Shukla said this while speaking during an online ‘Media Sensitisation Workshop for Covid-19 Vaccination in Pregnant Women’, organised by the routine immunisation cell of the state government in collaboration with UNICEF-MP here on Thursday.
Vaccination of expectant mothers is scheduled to begin in the state on Friday at medical college hospitals, district hospitals, civil hospitals, community health centres and antenatal care centres.
NO TRANSPORTATION FACILITIES: Shukla says there are no arrangements for transporting pregnant women to the vaccination centres, although the authorities may consider providing a vehicle in case of need. After immunisation, the women can take ORS and paracetamol tablets if they feel pain or have nausea. The meeting was told that, at any given point of time, there are around 20 lakh pregnant women in the state.
Will affect your child?
If women are suffering from hypertension or diabetes, they should inform the attending medical personnel in advance
Registration for vaccination will be done on the spot
The women will be counselled and their consent will be obtained
The recipients will be kept under observation for 30 minutes
The recipients need not undergo any tests before getting the jab
‘Low incidence in kids’: ‘The incidence of Covid-19 among children is very low. She says only 8%-9% of the children get afflicted by the disease. Almost 80% of them have only mild symptoms and barely 3%-5% show serious symptoms. Even after getting both the shots, pregnant women should stick to Covid-appropriate behaviour—including washing of hands, wearing double masks and social distancing’ —Dr Vandana Bhatia of UNICEF
REOPENING OF SCHOOLS: About reopening of schools, Shukla says that “education and health are both important” and the government will take a call on when to restart physical classes. But, he says, before schools reopen, it will be ensured that the teaching and non-teaching staff is vaccinated. UNICEF communications officer Anil Gulati conducted the event.
