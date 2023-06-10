No FIR Against Parking Contractor Despite BMC Chairman’s Order

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the order of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman, no FIR has been lodged against the New Market parking contractor.

The BMC administration has made almost all the public parking free in the state capital but Akhtar Enterprises which was allotted parking tender for cars only in New Market, was found collecting parking charges from bikers as well.

When the issue was raised in the BMC council meeting on May 20, municipal chairman Kisan Suryavanshi had ordered an FIR against the contractor and suspended his tender.

Seeing no FIR being lodged against the contractor, the Congress corporators approached police demanding the same.

BMC officials said that after order, the Mayor has to write to the BMC commissioner for execution and this usually takes time to complete the process.

Congress corporator Yogendra alias Guddu Chouhan said, it was when he had shown the parking receipt in BMC council meeting, that the chairman had immediately ordered for an FIR.

“No-action against errant contractors boosts morale of others as well and they too indulge in illegal collection. The delay in lodging FIR shows a nexus between BMC officials and contractors. This could be the only reason for not complying with the chairman's order. BMC administration should crack down on such contractors instead of giving them patronage,” said Chouhan.