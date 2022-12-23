New normal: Complacency towards Covid-appropriate behaviour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Complacency among people at marketplaces of Bhopal seems to prevail despite the re-emergence of Covid-19 cases. Amid the fear that looms due to the arrival of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in the country, people visiting the marketplaces of the city continue to lower their guard and exhibit carelessness in following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The issue came to light when Free Press visited marketplaces only to find that Covid norms have gone for a toss there. Masks that have been off from people’s faces since long haven’t resurfaced specially at New Market and 10 No market.

The matter has worsened as the shopkeepers are exhibiting negligence in adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour. So do operators of eateries, bakeries and restaurants. Sanitiser stands are missing. On inquiring about them, Free Press received an unconcerned response from a majority of them, which was - “Covid ab hai hi kahan” (Covid-19 has waned).

A more worrying concern was that some of the shopkeepers had to be apprised of resurgence of Covid-19 cases. While some of them reciprocated the concern, the caution fell on deaf ears for others.

No longer a habit

When the manager of a restaurant in New Market Prakash Mishra was asked about customers not wearing masks, he said that people had lowered their guard. Explaining his reason behind not wearing a mask, he said he found it suffocating.

Waiting for govt’s direction

President of New Market Traders’ Association Sanjay Valecha, when contacted about unmasked shopkeepers at the market, said that instructions would be issued to them after district administration would release fresh guidelines for Covid.