NEET 2020: Students, families sleep on floor amid Covid spread in Bhopal

The norms to prevent Covid 19 were breached at Inter-State Bus Stand (ISBT) where students from different districts arrived to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Saturday night. The buses at ISBT Govindpura arrived from Betul at 7 pm. The students kept waiting there till 11 am on Sunday when they were sent to examination centres.

All the students and their guardians slept on floor and kept looking for facilities like washrooms. No one was present to check social distancing or whether they wore masks. There was no arrangement for sleeping or taking bath. Only a toilet of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) with a very limited facility was used by thousands of people on Sunday morning.

The students were forced to stand in a queue on Sunday morning by officials concerned. The situation was more or less same at examination centres where no arrangements were made to ensure social distancing.