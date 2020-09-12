Madhya Pradesh: Quality, plastic packaging of food irks corona patients in Dhar

Dhar: Even as the covid-19 cases in Dhar are on the rise the immunity of patients at the COVID Care Centre in the district is at risk.

The quality, quantity and packaging of food served to the corona patient has become now talk of the town.

Irked by the poor quality, quantity and packaging of food served to them- the patients at the hospital raised the issue before the media persons in the district.

The patients complained that not only the poor quality and quantity of food is posing a threat to their immunity and health but serving of food in plastic bags is also a major threat to their wellbeing. Instead of using disposable plates the food contractor is serving them food in plastic bag and as result of that they were suffering from loose motions, stomachache and acidity, while battling with the corona infection.

Everyday, scores of patients in the district eating food served in a polyethylene bags at the COVID Care Centre in the district right under the nose of district administration which has already banned on use of plastic bags and polythene in the district.

Even doctors treating patients and responsible officials in the district admitted that serving food in the plastic poses serious environmental problem. The plastic bags used for packing food are very dangerous as they contain polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene.