Madhya Pradesh: Quality, plastic packaging of food irks corona patients in Dhar

Dhar: Even as the covid-19 cases in Dhar are on the rise the immunity of patients at the COVID Care Centre in the district is at risk.
The quality, quantity and packaging of food served to the corona patient has become now talk of the town.
Irked by the poor quality, quantity and packaging of food served to them- the patients at the hospital raised the issue before the media persons in the district.
The patients complained that not only the poor quality and quantity of food is posing a threat to their immunity and health but serving of food in plastic bags is also a major threat to their wellbeing. Instead of using disposable plates the food contractor is serving them food in plastic bag and as result of that they were suffering from loose motions, stomachache and acidity, while battling with the corona infection.
Everyday, scores of patients in the district eating food served in a polyethylene bags at the COVID Care Centre in the district right under the nose of district administration which has already banned on use of plastic bags and polythene in the district.
Even doctors treating patients and responsible officials in the district admitted that serving food in the plastic poses serious environmental problem. The plastic bags used for packing food are very dangerous as they contain polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene.
Patients who are undergoing treatment raised questions on the quality and quantity of food said that they are not getting required quantity of food. The patients also complained that papad and sweet is now missing from their food.
They claimed that officials are not paying heed to their plight and now they are waiting to get discharge once they recovered.
When contacted civil surgeon Dr Anusuiya Gawali admitted that serving food in a plastic bag is not good for health. It could lead to certain problem for those who eat food as certain plastic bags may cause harmful chemical to get mixed with food.
Chief municipal officer Vijay Sharma admitted that local administration has already imposed ban on plastic bags and if someone serving food in plastic bags then it is an offence and against the norms.
When contacted district panchayat CEO Santosh Verma and sub-divisional magistrate Vishakha Deshmukh said that they will look into the matter.
A local caterer Yogesh Agrawal is supplying food to the centre. When contacted he said that he had a discussion with the district collector, and everything is being done as per the norms.
An officer on condition anonymity accused some administrative officers of minting big bucks even at the time of pandemic saying that the food supplier has been appointed without following the prescribed formalities and inviting tenders for the same.
