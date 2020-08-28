National Sports Day 2020: Madhya Pradesh announces state sports awards- Check out full details

The Sports and Youth Welfare department announced the Madhya Pradesh sports awards on Friday. The director of sports, Pawan Kumar Jain, and principal secretary, Pankaj Raag, told that the state government will be presenting 14 Eklavya awards, 10 Vikram awards, 3 Vishwamitra Awards and one Life-time Achievement award for the year 2019. Jain said that there were 193 applications for the awards. There was, however, no application for late Prabhsh Joshi award this year.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Inaam-ur-Rehman………………Hockey
Eklavya Awards
Individual category
Ajatshatru Sharma…….Canoeing-Kayaking
Aditya Dubey……..Soft tennis
Aishwarya Pratap Singh…….Shooting
Gargi Singh Parihar……..Karate
Anshita Pandey………Wushu
Param Padam Birthare……Swimmimg
Shankar Pandey………Fencing
Akshat Joshi…………horseriding
Anusha Kutumbale………Table Tennis
Priyanshu Rajawat…………….Badminton
Govind Bairagi…………………Sailing
Group category
Shivangi Verma……….softball
Ishika Choudhary…………..Hockey
Traditional category
Nityata Jain…………….chess
Vikram Awards
Individual category
Rajeshwari Kushram……….Canoeing-kayaking
Faraj Khan…………Horse Riding
Advait Paage…………Swimming
Muskan kirar………..Archery
Jay Meena………….Soft Tennis
Chinki Yadav……..Shooting
Group category
Puja parkhe………Softball
Karishma Yadav……..Hockey
Physically challenged category
Janki…………Judo
Traditional category
Chandrakanta Harde……Throwball
Vishwamitra Awards
Individual category
Abhilash ML………….swimming
Giridharilal Yadav…………..sailing
Group category
Sharad Jape………….Kho Kho
