National Sports Day 2020: Madhya Pradesh announces state sports awards- Check out full details

The Sports and Youth Welfare department announced the Madhya Pradesh sports awards on Friday. The director of sports, Pawan Kumar Jain, and principal secretary, Pankaj Raag, told that the state government will be presenting 14 Eklavya awards, 10 Vikram awards, 3 Vishwamitra Awards and one Life-time Achievement award for the year 2019. Jain said that there were 193 applications for the awards. There was, however, no application for late Prabhsh Joshi award this year.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Inaam-ur-Rehman………………Hockey

Eklavya Awards

Individual category

Ajatshatru Sharma…….Canoeing-Kayaking

Aditya Dubey……..Soft tennis

Aishwarya Pratap Singh…….Shooting

Gargi Singh Parihar……..Karate

Anshita Pandey………Wushu

Param Padam Birthare……Swimmimg

Shankar Pandey………Fencing

Akshat Joshi…………horseriding

Anusha Kutumbale………Table Tennis

Priyanshu Rajawat…………….Badminton

Govind Bairagi…………………Sailing

Group category

Shivangi Verma……….softball

Ishika Choudhary…………..Hockey

Traditional category

Nityata Jain…………….chess

Vikram Awards

Individual category

Rajeshwari Kushram……….Canoeing-kayaking

Faraj Khan…………Horse Riding

Advait Paage…………Swimming

Muskan kirar………..Archery

Jay Meena………….Soft Tennis

Chinki Yadav……..Shooting

Group category

Puja parkhe………Softball

Karishma Yadav……..Hockey

Physically challenged category

Janki…………Judo

Traditional category

Chandrakanta Harde……Throwball

Vishwamitra Awards

Individual category

Abhilash ML………….swimming

Giridharilal Yadav…………..sailing

Group category

Sharad Jape………….Kho Kho