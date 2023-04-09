National Education Policy: Local poets, historians, dialects finds place in 3rd yr syllabus

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Higher Education Department has uploaded third year syllabus on its website under National Education Policy. The syllabus of first and second year was uploaded. In the new syllabus of third year, local historians, poets, local dialects have been included.

A professor associated with syllabus preparation work at Higher Education Department told Free Press that courses exam pattern was based on Course Learning Outcome (CLO) and it is for the first time that CLO provision had been introduced.

Along with ancient Indian maths, warriors like Birsa Munda also find place in the syllabus. This is to make students read about them and know their contribution.

The third year syllabus of arts, science, commerce, BBA, BHSC, hotel management, BA journalism and mass communication, food processing, BCA and basic course such as Hindi, English, personality development, digital awareness has been uploaded.

The BA third year Hindi literature 2023-24 contains literature of Bundeli, Bagheli, Malwi dialects. On completion of this course, students will know the diversity of Indian culture and local dialects. Likewise, Bundeli dialect contains description and review on poet Jagnik’s Allah Khand, poems of Santosh Singh Bundela and Madhav Shukla Manoj.

Malvi and Nimadi dialects and literature contain works of eminent poets including Sant Pipa, Sant Singhaji, Anand Rao Dubey, Balkavi Bairagi.

Bagheli dialect and literature contain works of poets like Bejnath Pandey ‘Beju’, Saiffuddin Siddqui ‘Sefu’, Dr Amal Batrohi, Babulal Dahiya. The syllabus also contains theory papers on Arabic, Marathi, Persian, Sanskrit, Urdu, Bharatnatyam, Kathak.

