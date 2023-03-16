National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences proposes to start 2-yr Paediatric Orthopaedics course

Photo: Pexels

Bhopal: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBE-MS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed to start a two-year FNB Course in Paediatric Orthopaedics.

Paediatric Orthopaedics is the specialty branch of Orthopaedics dealing with childhood bone joint issues. It is upcoming branch of specialty and for better training and education, recently MCh course has been started by NMC.

Prof. Ajai Singh, a renowned Paediatric Orthopaedic surgeon and presently, Director AIIMS Bhopal will be leading a team of experts to finalise the curriculum and minimum requirements along with NBE-MS.

Prof. Ajai Singh has been involved with treatment of childhood bone diseases for more than a decade and he was instrumental in starting a super-speciality department of pediatric orthopedics at King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Considering his experience in the field of paediatric orthopaedics as well his administrative experience, he has been chosen to lead the team of experts by NBE-MS, New Delhi.