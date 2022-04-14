Narmadapuram: 3 killed after auto-rickshaw collides with truck

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family were killed when their auto-rickshaw collided with a truck here in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The accident occurred near Ratwada village following which the truck driver fled from the spot, Dolaria police station's sub-inspector Amrapali Dahat said.

Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Aarti Gour (36), her daughter Kanchan (17) and son Gaurav (13) - died, the police said, adding that they were residents of Seoni Malwa town.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and efforts were on to nab the truck driver, they added.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST