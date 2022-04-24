Narmadapuram: 275 pilgrims leave for Somnath by special train

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A group of elderly people from Narmadapuram district left for Somnath scheme under Chief Minister’s Theerth Darshan scheme on Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

According to reports, 275 elderly people were given the opportunity to go to Somnath temple by a special train.

A function was organised at the office of Nagar Palika and the relatives of those pilgrims took part in it.

The pilgrims were garlanded at the function where people’s representatives as well as officials of the civic body were present.

There was enthusiasm among the pilgrims because the Teerth Darshan scheme started after two years due to the corona pandemic.

Commissioner of Narmadapuram Maal Singh, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh and other officials were present at the function.

All those 275 people looked happy about the journey. A resident of Hirankheda village Kamal Singh Tomar appreciated the scheme.

Similarly, a resident of the Matapura area, Manoj Kurela, said that he always wanted to visit Somnath Temple, but now, he got the opportunity.

A resident of Narmadapuram, Lakshmi Narayan, said that as soon as he came to know that the government restarted Teerth Darshan Yojna, he was elated.

In the same way, a resident of Sohagpur, Jagdish Parsai, said that he was really very happy about the government’s Teerth Darshan scheme which gave him an opportunity to see Somnath Temple.

Mining officials confiscate three tractor-trolleys

A team of the mining department raided the Babri Ghat on the banks of the Narmada on Friday night and confiscated three tractor-trolleys which were being loaded with illegally mined sand.

According to district mining officer Shashank Shukla, the confiscated tractor-trolleys were parked on the premises of the Shivpur police station. Mining inspector Pinki Chouhan, surveyor Krishna Kant and other officials of the department were part of the team.

