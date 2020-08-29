Narmada Swells: 48 year record breached, river flows 18 feet above danger mark

BHOPAL/HOSHANGABAD: Breaking 48-year-old record, the Narmada flowed 18 feet that is 5.4 metres above the danger mark at Sethani Ghat in Hoshangabad on Saturday. The river flowed at this level in 1973. The water level may increase further because water was released from Tawa dam, Bargi dam and from a river in Betul.

Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Rajnish Shrivastava said nearly 3,000 people have been rescued. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and army teams have been pressed into service. Rescue operation is still on. “Right now, Narmada is flowing 18 feet above the danger mark of 293 metres. Water level increased because Tawa and Bargi dam gates were opened. A river in spate in Betul adds water to Narmada. Level is expected to rise further,” he added.

Extremely heavy rain continued to lash Madhya Pradesh for the second consecutive day on Saturday marooning many villages in different districts. Road connectivity was disrupted at National Highway-12.

Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Hoshangabad. Narmada river is flowing above the danger mark in Narsinghpur too. In Narsinghpur, danger mark is 323 metres while Narmada is flowing at 325.35 metres at Barman Ghat. In Hoshangabad, danger mark is 293 metres where Narmada is flowing at 297.75 metres at Sethani ghat.

Sluice gates of Indira Sagar (Khandwa) and Omkareshwar ( Khargone), Bhadbhada (Bhopal) were opened. Tawa Dam’s 13 sluice gates were opened in Hoshangabad while 21 sluice gates. Onkareshwar Dam’s 21 sluice gates were opened.

Similarly, Kalisot dam water level has attained Full Reservoir Level of 505.67 metres leading to opening of four sluice gates of Bhabhada dam. In Raisen, Barna dam’s eight gates were opened. Forty people have been shifted to a school in Bareli.

Road connectivity between Seoni-Chhindwara has disrupted due to heavy rain in Chaurai as water is flowing over road. Pench river is over-flowing in Seoni-Chhindwara area.

Monsoon remained vigorous in entire state due to system formed over Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is likely to occur in Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad, Sagar, Jabalpur, Chambal-Gwalior, Rewa and Shahdol divisions in the next 24 hours.

The districts likely to receive heavy rain in next 24 hours include Chhindwara, Sehore, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Bhopal, Raisen, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Balaghat, Damoh, Sagar, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

Rainfall in last 24 hours

Place- Rainfall (CM)

Chaurai- 41 cm

Palasia- 33 cm

Harai- 31cm

Umreh- 30cm

Mohkheda- 29cm

Amarwara- 27cm

Chhindwara- 24cm

Sohagpur- 24cm

Pachmarhi- 23cm

Timarni- 22cm

Seoni- 21cm

Hoshangabad- 21cm

Saunser- 21cm

Junardev- 20cm

Bichhua- 20cm

Narsingpur- 19cm

Seoni-Malwa- 19cm

Kareli- 19cm

Sohagpur- 19cm

Itarsi- 18cm

Bankhedi- 18cm

Godhadongri- 18cm

Gauharganj- 18cm

Babai- 17cm

Betul- 17cm

Multai- 17cm