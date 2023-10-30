Narela Assembly Constituency Burning Issues: Poor Devpt, Gas Victims Charged At AIIMS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of voters of Narela Assembly constituency are gas victims and their demand is free treatment in AIIMS. Another problem is lack of proper development About 238 colonies were legalised in Bhopal and 50 per cent of them were in Narela.

The inhabitants pointed out at the slow paced development when candidates reached their door to solicit votes. Gas victim Mohammed Khan said, “Gas victims move from pillar to post for treatment in AIIMS. Due to lengthy formalities, they are deprived of treatment at AIIMS.”

BJP has fielded state medical education minister Vishvas Sarang and Congress has fielded Manoj Shukla from the constituency. Narela constituency was formed in 2008. Since then, Sarang won the seat three times in a row.

“I have made all the arrangements for medical treatment of gas victims at AIIMS. Even cancer unit has been opened for them. Ayushman cards have also been made. If there is some problem due to technicalities, I will address it, “ Sarang said. Congress candidate Manoj Shukla said, “Poor infrastructure has marred development. Slums like Anna Nagar is till waiting for electricity. These issues are being raised by people when candidates approach them for votes.”

