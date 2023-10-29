MP Elections 2023: Jabalpur BJP Chief Resigns Day After Amit Shah's Visit; Accuses Party Leaders Of Harassment, Conspiracy

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major blowback to BJP, the party’s Jabalpur president Prabhat Sahu resigned from his post on Sunday, a day after union home minister Amit Shah's visit to the city. Sahu said that he tendered his resignation because some of the party leaders were harassing and blaming him for the ruckus that ensued at the party office over the Jabalpur North ticket for assembly elections.

With the state assembly elections less than a month away, Sahu’s resignation can create more problems for the party in Jabalpur at a time when it is already facing protests from the supporters of BJP leaders— Sharad Jain and Kamlesh Tiwari after the party fielded Abhilash Pandey from Jabalpur North.

It is noteworthy that, on Saturday, Amit Shah had given the mantra of victory to the party leaders and officials in Jabalpur division.

'Conspiracy in party'

Talking to the reporters after resigning from the party, Sahu alleged that a conspiracy was going on in the party to hold him responsible for the uproar in the divisional party office on October 21.

“Fingers were being pointed at me, allegations were being made that all the workers who created the disturbance were connected to me and that I had a hand in this entire uproar and this entire incident was at my behest,” he said.

Sahu said that he has resigned from the post of city president but he will continue to work as a BJP worker. He also expressed his deep objection to the fact that only those people on whose behest the ruckus was created in the divisional office of BJP are being given respect in the party and during the stay of Amit Shah in Jabalpur, these people also met the union home minister.

Was contender from Jabalpur West

Prabhat Sahu, former mayor of Jabalpur, was given the responsibility of the post of city president by the BJP on 26 January 2023. Sahu was a contender for ticket from the Jabalpur West assembly constituency. From the 2018 elections till now, he was not only active in the constituency but had also formed a good team of supporters. However, his aspirations were put to an end after the party announced Rakesh Singh as its candidate from Jabalpur West.

