 MP Elections 2023: BJP Fields Pannalal Shakya From Guna, Mukesh Tandon Gets Ticket From Vidisha
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Pannalal Shakya (L), Mukesh Tandon (R)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has declared candidates on all 230 seats for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections as it released its sixth and final list on Tuesday naming candidates for Guna and Vidisha assembly seats.

BJP has made Pannalal Shakya its candidate from Guna and Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha.

Congress has made Pankaj Kanoria its candidate from Guna, while Shashank Bhargava is the Congress candidate for Vidisha assembly seat.

The role of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan is considered important in the selection of candidates for Vidisha seat. Notably, in the 2018 elections, BJP candidate Mukesh Tandon was defeated from here, hence the party did not hurry about the Vidisha seat. However, he has been fielded once again. 

Candidates announced after discussion with Amit Shah

At the same time, Guna Assembly seat is considered to be under the influence of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh. Last time BJP candidate Gopilal Jatav was elected MLA from Guna. There was a possibility that BJP would declare candidates on these two seats only after the meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday. Today BJP announced its candidates.

