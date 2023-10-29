MP Election 2023: Shah Takes Feedback On Rebels, Lays Stress On Damage Control

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the leaders of Jabalpur, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions on Saturday, the first day of his three-day stay in Madhya Pradesh. At the meeting, he took feedback on those leaders who rebelled against the party and decided to contest the election.

Besides he took feedback on each seat and brought a report on constituency-wise position of the party. He told the state leaders to talk to those party leaders who were contesting the election and stop them from doing so. Shah also advised the party leaders to pacify those leaders who got angry after distribution of tickets.

According to sources, Shah spoke to some leaders and tried to quell their anger. Sources further said the Union Home Minister had spoken to Dheeraj Pateria in Jabalpur. He directed election in charge Bhupendra Yadav and other leaders to placate the disgruntled elements in the party at any cost.

Shah said efforts should be made to end rebellion, and there should not be any internal sabotage during the election. Shah, who held talks with the candidates and assembly in charges, asked the party leaders to focus on booths. Shah laid stress on working strongly at booths, because winning the election is a must.

The Congress does not have the network at grassroots, so if the BJP workers plunge into action with full strength, there is no power on the earth that can defeat the party, Shah said. The party men must pay attention to those seats where the BJP is weak, and if the constituencies held by the Congress are snatched, the party will have no problem in forming a government, he said.

