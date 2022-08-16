MS Tomar re-elected as president of MP Kayaking and Canoeing Association

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The general meeting of Madhya Pradesh Amateur Kayaking and Canoeing Association was held on Sunday. In this meeting, once again, MS Tomar was re-elected as President of the association.

Likewise, Chandrashekar Dhakad was elected as Secretary, Mayank Thakur as Treasurer, Arun Tyagi as Chairman etc. Apart from this, PS Bundela and Lokendra Singh Rathod were elected as Acting Presidents respectively.

Meanwhile, a discussion was also held on the development schemes in respect to Kayaking and Canoeing. MS Tomar shed light on development of the sport and spoke about achievements of the players at national and international level. He also spoke about future plans related to sports.

It was decided in the meeting that the best players, trainers, organiser, administrator, promoter and workers will be awarded differently. A proposal also came forward in the meeting to organise a league competition of Kayaking and Canoeing respectively. On this occasion, international medal winning players and trainers were also felicitated. Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association representative Prashant Kushwah (Chairman) and Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association representative Rajesh Yadav were also present in the meeting.