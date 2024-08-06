MP's 1st Self-Booking 24x7 Kiosk At CTT Nagar Post Office Soon

1st self-booking 24x7 kiosk |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís first self-booking kiosk is going to be installed at Central TT Nagar Post Office in the city soon. Customers will now be able to self-book their speed-post articles, parcels and registered posts with the help of the kiosk which would be set up at the main entrance of the Post officeís building.

The kiosk features a touch screen, where customers will choose a destination and the method of booking. The customer would have to first select from the options of speed post, registered post, parcel, etc and mention the place of delivery.

After that the particular item would be weighed and according to the weight of the item, the machine would show postal charges to be levied. On payment of the charges, the machine would generate a bar-coded receipt that will have to be pasted on the envelope.

On following all the steps, the machine would book the item and generate a receipt showing all the booking details and expected time of delivery of the item.

Postmaster, Central TT Nagar, Bhopal S K Shrivastava told Free Press that it is for the first time this kind of kiosk would be installed in the state. 'It will help to get rid of the long queue. It will also save time as well as energy,' he said, adding that 'it is like an ATM machine to book their items without any human intervention. The kiosk will be functional 24x7 in future.'