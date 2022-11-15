MPMKVVCL provides 8642 temporary agriculture pump connections

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPMKVVCL) has provided 8,642 temporary agricultural pump connections in 16 districts of Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Chambal and Gwalior divisions ensuring uninterrupted and quality power supply to the farmer consumers in the Rabi season, according to state government officials.

After deducting the subsidy being given by the state government to the agricultural consumers of rural areas, the total amount for three months for three-phase three horse power temporary pump connection is Rs. 5,254, for four months Rs. 6,892 and Rs. 8,530 will be payable for five months and for five horse power temporary pump connection Rs. 8,530, for four months Rs. 11, 260 and Rs. 13,990 for five months. For three months for 7.5 to 8HP (horse power) temporary pump connection, charges are Rs13,444, for four months Rs. 17,812 and Rs 22, 180 will be payable for five months.

For three phase 10 HP (horse power) temporary pump connection, Rs 16,720 will be payable to agricultural consumers of rural areas for three months, Rs 22,180 for four months and Rs 27,640 for five months.

As per the company, the rates of temporary pump connections for agricultural consumers of rural areas are applicable from 01 October 2022. The capacitor surcharge will not be payable if capacitors of proper rating are installed. Advance payment of minimum three months will be mandatory for the consumers for temporary pump connections.

The company has appealed to the consumers to pay the bill amount for temporary connection only through the authorized POS machine and must obtain the receipt of the payment. For more information, consumers can contact the company's call center 1912, website portal.mpcz.in or the nearest electricity office.

