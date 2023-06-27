 Mpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes

Mpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes

Unknown reasons triggered a fire at the house of Sitaram Valmiki, a sanitation worker employed at the Ganjbasoda municipality on Sunday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 03:30 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown reasons triggered a fire at the house of Sitaram Valmiki, a sanitation worker employed at the Ganjbasoda municipality on Sunday. His house was reduced to ashes and he suffered colossal losses owing to the same, official sources said. On Monday, chairman of Ganjbasoda municipality, Shashi Anil Yadav and other workers reached Valmiki’s house.

They took stock of the situation and handed him over Rs 5.1 thousand in cash, along with grocery items. They also assured him that the Ganjbasoda municipality workers are always at his beck and call during adverse situations.

Read Also
MP: Three Booked For Creating Ruckus, Obstructing Work At Government Hospital
article-image

MLA representative Devendra Yadav, Rajan Singh Tomar, Mayank Tauk and Deepak Tiwari were present alongside chairman Yadav on the occasion.

Sanitation worker Valmiki expressed gratitude towards Ganjbasoda municipality chairman Yadav and all the other workers who extended support to him in thick of such an adverse situation. It is noteworthy that fire trucks had been called to the Valmiki’s house to douse the flames, but all his valuables had been gutted in the fire by then.

Read Also
PM Modi's Bhopal Visit: Check His Full Schedule Here
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes

Mpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes

Special Session For Girl Students Of Class 9 Organised At Hassomal Lakhani Public School

Special Session For Girl Students Of Class 9 Organised At Hassomal Lakhani Public School

Three Girls From Narmadapuram Selected For U-15 Cricket Training Camp To Be Held In Indore

Three Girls From Narmadapuram Selected For U-15 Cricket Training Camp To Be Held In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Class 10, 12 Scholars From Government Schools Feted In Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh: Featus Found on Train Sent For Post-Morten

Madhya Pradesh: Featus Found on Train Sent For Post-Morten