Mpl Officials Come To The Aid Of Sanitation Worker Whose House Was Reduced To Ashes

Ganjbasoda (Madhya Pradesh): Unknown reasons triggered a fire at the house of Sitaram Valmiki, a sanitation worker employed at the Ganjbasoda municipality on Sunday. His house was reduced to ashes and he suffered colossal losses owing to the same, official sources said. On Monday, chairman of Ganjbasoda municipality, Shashi Anil Yadav and other workers reached Valmiki’s house.

They took stock of the situation and handed him over Rs 5.1 thousand in cash, along with grocery items. They also assured him that the Ganjbasoda municipality workers are always at his beck and call during adverse situations.

MLA representative Devendra Yadav, Rajan Singh Tomar, Mayank Tauk and Deepak Tiwari were present alongside chairman Yadav on the occasion.

Sanitation worker Valmiki expressed gratitude towards Ganjbasoda municipality chairman Yadav and all the other workers who extended support to him in thick of such an adverse situation. It is noteworthy that fire trucks had been called to the Valmiki’s house to douse the flames, but all his valuables had been gutted in the fire by then.