MP: Three Booked For Creating Ruckus, Obstructing Work At Government Hospital

Three Booked For Creating Ruckus, Obstructing Work At Government Hospital | FP Photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of patients created ruckus at Government Civil Hospital on Sunday morning alleging negligence by doctors who were attending accident victims. Three persons including sarpanch representative were booked for creating ruckus and obstructing government work.

As per Dr Mahendra Singh Rathore (civil hospital, Garoth), a case of an accident was reported around 4pm when two accident victims were rushed to the hospital by Ghanshyam Navacha of Ranawara, Ambalal Meena and Jagdish Gurjar, both residents of Khajurirundra village. They started arguing with hospital staff and passed offensive remarks. As the hospital staff tried to pacify them, they threatened to summon members of Bhim Army and began creating ruckus at the hospital.

They even passed offensive remarks against Dr Darbar Gopal Singh Chauhan, ward boy Ishwarnath, compounder ML Kushwaha and nurse Anita. They threatened to vandalise hospital premises and even held back doctors from treating patients. Accident victims Durgabai Nariya and Sardarbai were waiting for treatment.

Hospital authorities refuted allegations and approached the police to act tough against miscreants. On the basis of the complaint, they were booked under relevant sections of MP Medical Protection Act, 2008 and the IPC.

On the other hand, sarpanch representative Jagdish Gurjar said that a deadly accident occurred near Dhabla Manohar village in which two women received grave injuries. He along with two others rushed them to hospital, Garoth for treatment. They raised their voice against delay in treatment (as it was Sunday) and lack of proper medical facility at hospital premises which is justifiable.

